CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 66,600 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 66,600 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $2,747,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 104,400 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $4,295,016.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 42,260 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,702,655.40.

On Friday, March 29th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 102,929 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $4,063,636.92.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 99,912 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $3,882,580.32.

On Monday, March 25th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 149,510 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $5,661,943.70.

On Thursday, March 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 68,582 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $2,699,387.52.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 151,519 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $5,933,484.04.

On Friday, March 15th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 109,111 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $4,246,600.12.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $2,360,400.00.

CARG traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.35. 574,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,318. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.93. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.13 million. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,854 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

