CarGurus (CARG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CARG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CarGurus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.93.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $4,607,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $98,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,761,967 shares of company stock worth $109,692,054 over the last three months. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

