Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at $846,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSII opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.40 and a beta of 2.16.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical device company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

