Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $5.87 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 70.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,193 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 825,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,224. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

