Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK remained flat at $$26.79 during trading on Tuesday. 3,062,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $32.39.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

