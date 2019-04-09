Cardan Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,752,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 106,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,066. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $57.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

