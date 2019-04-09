Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,905 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.35% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period.

JKL traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $159.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.7555 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

