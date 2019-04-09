Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates $8.00 Price Target for BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $349.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 79.59%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $47,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,509,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,046,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,050 shares of company stock valued at $241,990 over the last 90 days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 703.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 981,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 859,292 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 204,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.