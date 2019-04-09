Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) PT Raised to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.65.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$38.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$30.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.08.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, insider Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.58, for a total transaction of C$3,024,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,157,853 shares in the company, valued at C$41,196,409.74. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.71, for a total transaction of C$734,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at C$1,784,362.97. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $5,187,848.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

