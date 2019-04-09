Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,787 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SunTrust Banks by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SunTrust Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on STI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE STI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. 2,318,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,249. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of SunTrust Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/campbell-newman-asset-management-inc-lowers-stake-in-suntrust-banks-inc-sti.html.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.