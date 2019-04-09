Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $581,000 Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. 401,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,278. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $830,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. B. Riley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

