Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 52.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,176,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,356 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CyrusOne by 5,517.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,191,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CyrusOne by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,336,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,035,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,281,000 after buying an additional 1,213,820 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,319,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,518,000 after buying an additional 1,094,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CyrusOne news, Director Michael Klayko purchased 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $99,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,016 shares in the company, valued at $614,017.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $199,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 396,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,771,185.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. 704,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.16.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

