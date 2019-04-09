Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.74 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 180,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,593,000 after buying an additional 10,661,438 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,151.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 10,516,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,279,000 after buying an additional 10,316,359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,079.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,767,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,142,000 after buying an additional 3,648,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $154,512,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. 1,923,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,784,461. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

