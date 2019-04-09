Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,100 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 125,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 125,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,465. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $182.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 4.93.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

