Shares of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,355,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 571% from the previous session’s volume of 1,991,383 shares.The stock last traded at $0.44 and had previously closed at $0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Camber Energy (CEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/camber-energy-cei-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.