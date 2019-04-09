Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $505.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) to post sales of $505.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.66 million and the highest is $508.31 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $403.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.35 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

In other news, Director Russell L. Fleischer bought 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.