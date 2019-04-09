California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,391 Shares of Harmonic Inc (HLIT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $503.70 million, a P/E ratio of 189.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.13 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

