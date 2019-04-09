California Public Employees Retirement System Has $528,000 Stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $118,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $614,000.

Shares of ALDR stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87.

Several analysts recently commented on ALDR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

