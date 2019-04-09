California Public Employees Retirement System Has $469,000 Stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,599 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fly Leasing were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 109.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 85,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,357,000 after buying an additional 145,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

FLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fly Leasing in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

