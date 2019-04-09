California Public Employees Retirement System Has $456,000 Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $1,172,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Stockinger purchased 3,290 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $50,172.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,897.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

FRGI stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $365.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.23.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.51 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

