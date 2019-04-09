Cadence Bancorp to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $124.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Cadence Bancorp to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of CADE opened at $20.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,840,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 81.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,840,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $43,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,605 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 56.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,285 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Valerie Toalson purchased 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,979.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,955.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 489,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,761.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,044 shares of company stock worth $1,096,177. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

