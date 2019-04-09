Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 338553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Williams Capital set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

