Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 338553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Williams Capital set a $27.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.
In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $3,935,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:COG)
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.
