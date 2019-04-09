Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Stake Lessened by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.76, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,075 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $713,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,413.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,320 shares of company stock worth $13,734,532. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.14. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.06. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 226.76%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/burlington-stores-inc-burl-stake-lessened-by-apg-asset-management-n-v.html.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.