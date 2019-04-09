Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BB&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in BB&T by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BB&T by 620.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $117,906.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on BB&T in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

BBT traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,331. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

