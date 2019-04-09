BRP (DOOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. BRP has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 80.69% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,037,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $47,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $47,887,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $42,570,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $41,946,000. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.