BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (RA) Position Boosted by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,290 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT makes up about 4.5% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. 504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,830. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/brookfield-rl-a-shs-ben-int-ra-position-boosted-by-triad-investment-management.html.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

