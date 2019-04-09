BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

RA opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

