Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Stake Boosted by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 206.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners comprises 1.8% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 139,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

BEP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,144.44%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

