Brokerages Set Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) PT at $41.50

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 51.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

