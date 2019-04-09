Brokerages Set Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) PT at $12.75

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

In other Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust news, Director David J. Nettina bought 10,000 shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $118,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,788.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harper bought 8,500 shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,830.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $241,770 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,068,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,133,000 after purchasing an additional 170,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,068,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,133,000 after buying an additional 170,107 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 907,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 62,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,476 shares in the last quarter.

RPT opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $973.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $63.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

