Brokerages Set Emera Inc (EMA) Target Price at $49.73

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Emera from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$50.47 on Friday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$38.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.58.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Emera will post 2.919999972273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

