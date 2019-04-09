Brokerages Expect Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $475.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to report $475.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.40 million. Teradyne posted sales of $487.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.17 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In related news, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 139,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $5,484,052.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $412,752.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,062.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,079 shares of company stock worth $8,102,210 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,330,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,752,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Teradyne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. 2,463,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,528. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

