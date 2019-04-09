Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.92. Southwest Airlines posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.77.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.