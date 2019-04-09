Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Will Post Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40. M&T Bank posted earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $14.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.33 to $14.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $15.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

M&T Bank stock opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $188.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

In other M&T Bank news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $865,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,416.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $60,469.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock worth $2,977,668. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.