Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.26). Duluth reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.16 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTH. William Blair downgraded Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised Duluth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $127,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Duluth by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 323,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 502.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $514.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. Duluth has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.