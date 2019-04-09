Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.29 Million

Analysts expect Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) to announce $61.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.59 million to $65.98 million. Sierra Metals reported sales of $61.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full-year sales of $271.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.14 million to $287.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.29 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $368.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Metals.

NASDAQ SMTS opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

