Brokerages Anticipate Instructure Inc (INST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will report sales of $57.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.97 million to $57.50 million. Instructure posted sales of $47.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year sales of $257.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $260.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $312.20 million, with estimates ranging from $302.50 million to $325.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Instructure had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Instructure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

INST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Instructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Instructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In related news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,897.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 8,253 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $392,347.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,154.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,299. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Instructure by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Instructure by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Instructure by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Instructure stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.57. Instructure has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

