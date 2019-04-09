BroadVision (BVSN) and Great Elm Capital Group (GEC) Critical Contrast

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) and BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and BroadVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group N/A -20.26% -8.17% BroadVision -138.61% -183.02% -100.94%

Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BroadVision has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Great Elm Capital Group and BroadVision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BroadVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of BroadVision shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of BroadVision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and BroadVision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $5.93 million 19.51 -$11.06 million N/A N/A BroadVision $5.05 million 1.45 -$7.00 million N/A N/A

BroadVision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Group beats BroadVision on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.