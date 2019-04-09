Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Broadleaf Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 2.6% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.61.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.77. The company had a trading volume of 150,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,559. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $187.08 and a one year high of $325.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.45. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $436,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,696.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.41, for a total transaction of $2,391,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,239.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,353 shares of company stock valued at $62,321,980. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

