Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holdings Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

NYSE BMY opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

