Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $85.78 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 649,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $85,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,020,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $162.06 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

