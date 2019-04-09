Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $651,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,128,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,126,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,856,000 after buying an additional 8,126,605 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,828,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,271.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,184,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,299,000 after purchasing an additional 890,985 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,814,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.82. The stock had a trading volume of 120,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,174. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $119.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

