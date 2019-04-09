Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.77.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,795,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,748,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

