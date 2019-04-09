Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $532,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,964,740. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.68.

Chevron stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/bowling-portfolio-management-llc-sells-1440-shares-of-chevron-co-cvx.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.