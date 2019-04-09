Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen Hamilton is currently in the process of implementing Vision 2020, the strategy aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth, is progressing well as it is seeing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise and a strong performance in the global commercial market. The company is also focussing on innovation areas such as Machine Intelligence and Directed Energy, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. The stock has outperformed its industry in a year's time. On the flip side, Booz Allen could see an escalation in capital expenditure due to higher investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. Seasonality continues to weigh on the company’s profitability. High debt may weigh on the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAH. ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

BAH stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.27. 34,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,096. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles O. Rossotti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,885. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,156,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,410,000 after purchasing an additional 185,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,216,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,968,000 after buying an additional 1,228,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 541.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,574,000 after buying an additional 1,591,484 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,609,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.