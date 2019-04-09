Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 32,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 18,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

In other news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WY opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

