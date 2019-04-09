Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 603 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 244.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1804 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

