Boeing (BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $460.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a positive rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $410.48.

NYSE:BA opened at $374.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Boeing has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boeing news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

