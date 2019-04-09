Boeing (BA) Given a $393.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a $393.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BA. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $525.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $410.48.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $374.52 on Monday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Boeing news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,371.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

