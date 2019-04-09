B&M European Value Retail (BME) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 445.38 ($5.82).

BME opened at GBX 385.60 ($5.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70).

In related news, insider Tiffany Hall bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £9,973.50 ($13,032.14). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 12,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £39,989.76 ($52,253.70). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,242 shares of company stock valued at $6,571,326.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

